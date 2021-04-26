Florida waits to see if Governor Ron DeSantis extends emergency order declaring state of emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida is standing by and waiting to see if Governor Ron DeSantis will extend his original COVID-19 emergency order another 60 days. DeSantis has until the end of Monday, April 26 to sign an extension.

The decision on whether to extend the order impacts how the state will deal with the pandemic moving forward and could have a major impact on students.

If DeSantis fails to extend the emergency order for another 60 days, Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning said he will have no choice but to make mask-wearing optional district-wide.

Browning says it's his wish to keep the mask requirement in place for the remainder of the school year, but he told the school board earlier this month that his authority to enforce it depends on whether the governor's office extends it beyond today.

Right now, masks are required for all Pasco County students, staff and visitors, both on campus and in district offices.

Since March of last year, DeSantis has been extending his original emergency order in 60-day increments.

Declaring a state of emergency activates the state's emergency operations center. It's also allowed the state to work with and ask for assistance from the federal government

Additionally, the order has allowed the governor to deploy the Florida National Guard to help out.

The governor's order has also allowed state and local agencies to take additional precautions to keep workers safe from exposure.

Finally, it's allowed licensed healthcare workers who are certified in other states to practice in Florida. This allows for all hands to be on deck for testing, vaccination and care.