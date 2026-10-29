Florida voter guide: Key dates, deadlines and how to vote

Election Day is Nov. 3 in Florida, but voters have several important deadlines to know before heading to the polls. Here’s what you need to know about registering, voting early, requesting a mail ballot and voting on Election Day.

Key dates and deadlines

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote

Deadline to register to vote Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline

Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline Oct. 24-Oct. 31: Mandatory early voting period: (visit your county's Supervisor of Elections website for optional days of early voting)

Mandatory early voting period: (visit your county's Supervisor of Elections website for optional days of early voting) Nov. 3: Absentee/Mail-In Received by Date

Absentee/Mail-In Received by Date Nov. 3: Election Day

Am I a registered voter?

If you're not sure whether you are registered to vote in Florida, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 5, 2026

Can I change my party affiliation?

Yes, you can switch your party affiliation on the Florida elections website. You can change your party affiliation at any time, but it must be done 29 days before a Primary Election in order to be valid for that election.

How do I vote by mail?

If you'd like to vote by mail instead of going to the polls, you must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Request your vote-by-mail ballot through the county where you are registered to vote. To check your status, click here.

Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Is there early voting?

Florida voters should check with their county Supervisor of Elections for their specific early-voting dates, times and locations. Newsroom election guidance notes that those details vary by county.

Supervisor of Elections links for counties in WTXL's coverage area:



Voting on Election Day

Florida polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. Anyone waiting in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

Election Day voters must vote at their assigned precinct. Voters can find their assigned precinct or polling location through the state's voter-precinct lookup, which directs voters to county election information.

What identification do I need to vote?

Florida voters must present a current and valid photo identification with a signature when voting in person.

Accepted forms listed in the supplied state information include:



Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Florida concealed weapon or firearm license

Employee identification issued by a branch, department, agency or entity of the federal government, the state, a county or a municipality

If the picture identification does not contain a signature, voters may be asked to provide an additional identification containing their signature.

More information is available through the Florida Division of Elections' Election Day voting page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.