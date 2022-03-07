Watch
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. A former supervisor of Ladapo declined to recommend him to lead the state's health department during a background check, records show. Ladapo, appointed in September by DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:48:45-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies.

It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance. Late last month, Ladapo and DeSantis announced new virus policy recommendations that discouraged mask-wearing and directed physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients, including the use of emerging treatments and off-label medications.

