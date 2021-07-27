Watch
Florida tax collector to workers: Get vaccinated or find a new job

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge across much of Florida, the Orange County tax collector has told his employees to get vaccinated by the end of August or find a new job.

Tax Collector Scott Randolph said Monday that he'd been considering the new policy for weeks for his workforce of 316.

He says the agency that collects property taxes, processes auto titles and issues driver's licenses can't be shut down.

Local governments have started implementing safety protocols that were nullified in a May 3 executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The positivity rate for the virus in the county of 1.4 million residents has tripled to 14% from about 4.3% a month ago.

