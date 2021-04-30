Florida Surgeon General cancels 4 COVID health advisories, says work in-person

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's Surgeon General canceled four public health advisories relating to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Dr. Scott Rivkees, the Surgeon General, released a statement announcing he was rescinding public health advisories issued on March 25, 2020, June 22, 2020, July 21, 2020, and January 21, 2021.

Rivkees also issued Public Health Advisory expanding vaccine access and eligibility to anyone in Florida who is providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the state and encourages government offices to conduct in-person operations and services.

"Continuing COVID-19 restrictions on individuals, with no end in sight, including long-term use of face coverings and withdrawal from social and recreational gatherings, pose a risk of adverse and unintended consequences; and due to COVID-19 wide-spread vaccine availability, fully vaccinated individuals should no longer be advised to wear face coverings or avoid social and recreational gatherings except in limited circumstances," Rivkees said in his statement.

The Surgeon General said this was, in part, due to Governor DeSantis issuing Executive Order 21-79 on March 26, 2021, allowing all Floridians to be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 5, 2021.

The Public Health Advisory issued on March 1, 2020, stated that COVID-19 had created a health emergency in Florida.

March 25, 2020, an advisory was issued to protect vulnerable populations, restrict gatherings of private citizens, and reduce the density of the workforce.

On June 22, 2020, and July 21, 2020, the Public Health Advisories updated the guidance relating to protective measures and prioritized seniors in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

