Florida Supreme Court denies Donald Dillbeck's motions to stop execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Supreme Court of Florida denied multiple appeals from a man scheduled to be executed for killing a Tallahassee woman in 1990.

The court released an opinion Thursday denying Donald David Dillbeck’s two appeals to stay or halt his execution.

The court also denied his appeal of a fourth successive postconviction motion, petition writ of habeas corpus and two motions for argument that was filed with the court Feb. 7.

Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Dillbeck Jan. 23.

In 1991, Dillbeck was convicted in a Leon County court for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.

Dillbeck, who was serving a life sentence for fatally shooting Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979 when he was 15 years old, left a function that other inmates were catering in Quincy.

Dillbeck then walked to Tallahassee, purchased a knife, went to a parking lot and attempted to hijack a car operated by Vann.

Vann was seated in her vehicle in a parking lot when Dillbeck attempted to hijack the vehicle.

Court documents note Vann defended herself, but Dillbeck stabbed Vann several time, which led to her death.

Dillbeck was convicted of murder, armed robbery and armed burglary for the incident with Vann.

Dillbeck's attorneys appealed to the state supreme court that the circuit court errored in ruling that Dillbeck was not entitled to exemption from execution on the eighth and 14th amendments of the United States Constitution.

Dillbeck's attorney's noted new evidence produced in 2019 that he was diagnosed with Neurodevelopmental Disorder associated with Prenatal Alcohol Exposure.

The attorneys argued the disorder led to the crime in 1979.

Executing Dillbeck would violate the eighth amendment, which prohibits excessive bail, fines and cruel and unusual punishment.

Dillbeck has been on death row since his conviction in 1991.

His attorneys requested the Supreme Court of Florida, "remand his case for an evidentiary hearing, vacate his sentence of death, and/or grant a stay of execution so that he can litigate his Johnson v. Mississippi claim in an effective manner."