Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy

Photo of Timothy Wall, 55, the gunman in a deadly triple shooting at a Royal Palm Beach Publix on June 10, 2021.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 11, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that the gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives said Friday that they still have not found any connection between 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall and the woman and 1-year-old child whom he killed Thursday in a Publix supermarket before killing himself.

Bankruptcy records show Wall had $6,000 in assets compared to $215,000 in debts. Most of the money is owed to his ex-wife, who divorced him in 2018.

