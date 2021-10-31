Watch
Florida State University researchers awarded more than $3 million to investigate health care disparities

Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 09:53:57-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University Research Team was awarded more than three million dollars in it's quest to end racial inequalities in health care.

The National Institutes of Health Director's Transformative awarded the money to FSU. The university says the money will be used to research behavioral and social issues in the health care system.

"So the idea is to develop a paradigm for tackling complex systems using system science and then marrying them with people who develop interventions," says Sylvie Naar, who is with the Center for Translational Behavioral Science.

According to FSU officials, racism in health care leads to significant health disparities and results in poor outcomes in diagnosing patients with physical and mental health conditions.

The goal of this research will be to reduce and eliminate such issues.

