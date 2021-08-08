Florida State's Mike Norvell, Florida A&M's Willie Simmons share perspectives on Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It goes without saying that Sunday has been difficult for many coaches in the Tallahassee area. And in particular at Florida State. Head football coach Mike Norvell talked with the media Sunday morning following his team’s first session of practice.

It was during this time Norvell spoke about the profound impact the legendary Bobby Bowden has on this Seminole program. The emotions overcoming the second-year head coach as he began to conceptualize the legacy Bowden leaves behind. But Norvell along with everyone there knew that one thing was for sure. Bobby was right there with them on that field.

"91 years old. We talked about it last week. The peace he had even at that stage in his life because he knows what he accomplished. He knows what he gave. And we know where he’s at right now. There’s no doubt that today his spirit is with us," said Norvell.

Florida A&M head football coach and Tallahassee native Willie Simmons also spoke with ABC 27 Sunday to share his perspective of growing up in a city that Bobby Bowden brought to glory. And about the role model he was to so many kids like Simmons growing up.

“Just the impact he had and not only on Florida State and Florida State football but just in this community. So many individuals that’s what we’ll remember the most," Simmons told ABC 27. "The wins will be nice and the wins we’ll always remember but when you talk to people about Bobby Bowden it’s what he meant as a man. What he stood for. His faith and unwavering faith. And growing up as a young guy in this area that’s what I admire.”