Florida State's Board of Trustees approves three-year contract extension for President Richard McCullough

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida State University Board of Trustees has approved a three-year contract extension for President Richard McCullough.

McCullough began his presidency in 2021. According to the university, they say he's guided the university through an era of remarkable progress, strengthening FSU's position as a leader in higher education.

McCullough said in part,

"It has been my greatest honor to serve as Florida State University’s 16th president, and the opportunity to continue this work for another three years is both humbling and exciting."

The extension is pending approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.