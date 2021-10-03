Florida State's Black Student Union holds "Black Out" after recent racially-charged events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida State university students used today's football game to make a statement. The Black Student Union held a black out march to the game.

Students say they felt the need to speak out following racist acts on campus.

KKK and other hate group fliers posted around campus prompted the march. The Black Student Union said they want all students on campus to feel safe and respected.

"A lot of students are coming to me and they're saying within the past few weeks, different occurrences on campus have made them feel unsafe," said Black Student Union President Jaze Shaw-Young. "We've had conversations with administration and they're open to listening to us but we just want to make sure we gave black students the opportunity to feel reaffirmed in their space and to make their voices heard about their concerns and what they wish to see."

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE

FSU said the people responsible for the fliers around campus weren't connected to the university and posted them as a prank.

In a letter to students, President Richard McCullough said:

"Florida State University has made great strides in improving the campus climate in recent years, but it's become clear to me that we have work to do to ensure that every student, faculty and staff member feels respected, safe and valued."

There have been a few incidents this fall that are antithetical to the values that Florida State University holds dear. I abhor racism and discrimination, and it has no place here."

President McCullough said the university has taken steps including a meeting with Black student leaders, hosting campus listening sessions and plans to review findings and recommendations made by the Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.