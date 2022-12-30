Florida State vs Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl brings economic growth to businesses

"Fans have been so existed and every game day have just slammed in here and it really just helps us, so it's been nice to be busy."

Brandon Falstorm, Assistant Store Manager at Garnet and Gold, and business is booming.

He says they are completely sold out of their 2022 Bowl game T-shirts that were on pre-sale.

There is excitement for not only Florida State University football fans but local businesses in the city of Tallahassee.

Shannon Sullivan owns a local company called "That T-shirt guy"; he says big games like this one will have a big impact on the city's economy.

"Us having a better season this year is really import for the local economy because it's been tough the last few years with the football team not doing so great and with covid it's been very hard."

Sullivan said for the past 20 years every game day he will sell about 350 shirts in a weekend. Now, between Christmas and New Year's he's always open for business and hopes to sell more merch.

Many local bars and restaurants spent the day preparing for watch parties. South Wood Golf club is one of the few restaurants with a packed house right now.

"For Tallahassee when the Noels play it's a big special thing and especially when they win it brings a lot of business in." say's John Madina, the Assistant manager at Southwood Golf club"

