Florida State updates COVID-19 guidelines for events, travel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Division of Student Affairs updated their COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday, both of the new policies allowing for more events and travel.

As of April 1, the newest guidelines to be announced were:

Student organizations will be permitted to host approved events with alcohol when the University's alcohol policy and COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place (including capacity limitations of no more than 100 attendees).

Student organizations and groups will be permitted to resume approved travel throughout the state of Florida when COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place and the travel has been approved in advance by the Vice President for Student Affairs or designee.

FSU updated its policies on Feb. 15 to reflect larger events as well, with an increase to both indoor and outdoor events.

According to the University, the maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings and events is 100 people and for indoor gatherings, the maximum number is 50 people.

But, some familiar protocols are staying in place with masks and social distancing still being required while at events and on campus.

For a full breakdown of the University's new policies, you can read them by clicking here.