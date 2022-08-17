Florida State University's Student Union now open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's new student union is now open on campus.

Students are already enjoying the $144 million facility ahead of the first day of classes. The four story building has been three years in the making.

Going into her senior year, Jada Ellis is happy to finally see it open. "I've actually never experienced a student union at FSU so I'm so excited. This is actually my first time in here and I just love it. It's such a nice space for all the students to hang out," said Ellis.

The student union is home to a new food court, grand ballroom, bowling and billiards center, Club Downunder and more.

Students aren't the only ones who can enjoy the new building. It's open to everyone in the community.