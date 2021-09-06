Florida State University unveils new Bobby Bowden painting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's no denying the legacy that Bobby Bowden left on Florida State, and now displayed in the press box at Doak Campbell Stadium, a portrait of the legendary head coach.

The university unveiled a painting from artist Steve Skipper showcasing the decades of coaching excellence Bowden exemplified in his career.

Skipper spent more than 15-hundred hours over two years on the painting which coach and his wife Ann were able to see and approve before he died.

"He did a lot of thinking. He thought about the influence he was having on his boys," said Ann Bowden. "That was one of the main things in his career. He felt he could make a difference in some young man's life."

A portion of the sales from the paintings will go to FSU athletics and the Bowden family.