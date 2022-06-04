Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare partner to construct health center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced Thursday a new partnership to build the FSU Health Tallahassee Center.

The academic health center is being funded with $125 million from the Florida Legislature.

The five floor, 130,000 square foot facility will be located on the TMH campus and include educational, medical and research laboratory space.

FSU President Richard McCullough says the new facility will improve both the university and Tallahassee's healthcare.

Nearly 60% of FSU's physician alumni practice in Florida or a Florida bordering county. In addition, more than 60% of FSU's nursing alumni reside in Florida.