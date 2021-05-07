Florida State University says masks indoors recommended, no longer required

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an email sent to Florida State University faculty, students and staff Friday, the school lifted their mask requirement for those indoors on campus.

As we prepare for the summer and fall semesters, I want to remind everyone that the University will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The University recommends the use of face coverings while indoors, in accordance with CDC guidance. This represents a shift from the previous face-covering requirement and reflects our substantial efforts to vaccinate the university community, along with a low number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

FSU's first summer classes begin on May 10, with their first fall semester classes beginning on August 23.

The State University System of Florida recently said that all 12 public universities expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

They also said that they anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.