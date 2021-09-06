Florida State University receives over 7,000 air purifiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is receiving over 7,000 air purifiers that will be installed all around campus.

Over 70 university employees helped unpack the air purifiers during their labor day holiday and install them before students return to class on Tuesday.

The school said they are focusing on putting the purifiers in all classrooms and common areas on school grounds, and say this is just another tool in keeping students, staff, and faculty safe against COVID-19.

"It provides extra protection. The filters we have in the building and the air chambers provide the level of protection that CDC and industry research show we should do, but we wanted to go above and beyond that. So this provides an extra level of protection, it filters the air another way, and again I think that will enhance the safety of all of our campus. "

FSU said the entire shipment of air purifiers cost around 3 million dollars paid for through CARES funding.