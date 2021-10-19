Florida State University receives $12.8 million grant to diversify faculty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Money from the National Institute of Health will be given to the College of Nursing, Medicine and Psychology at Florida State University.

The $12.8 million grant will help to recruit six underrepresented minority researchers committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.

Leaders of the program Pamela Keel and Frankie Wong believe this grant will bridge a gap within the faculty.

"So, the research dollars that come in most of it actually goes to supporting a new program for how Florida State University will approach recruiting. And hiring mentoring is a huge part of it, our new faculty to help them launch successful careers in a way that's going to be something that the university will continue even after the award is over to sort of achieving the kind of health equity and academic excellence and diversity that FSU is fully capable of."

"So. the ultimate goal is to actually to mentor and create another scientific workforce for the next generation," said Wong." So that the uniqueness of the program."

Those six new faculty members will be hired in Fall 2022.

The university is one of six universities chosen by NIH to receive this funding.