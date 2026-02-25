Florida State University opens Westcott Fountain tradition with time restrictions and rules for students

TALLAHASSEE, FL — FSU students can continue the 21st birthday celebration tradition at the Westcott Foundation.

In an email sent to students that was shared with ABC 27, FSU says it appreciates the pride and passion students bring to the tradition, but it has a responsibility to maintain it to help ensure a safe environment for everyone involved. Their goal is not to diminish, but to ensure the tradition's future can continue.



Starting today, February 25th, the Westcott fountain will be open for students until 10:00 p.m. each Wednesday.

Students will be allowed to take a dip in the celebratory fountain between 9:00-10:00 p.m.

The fountain will close promptly at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays for the remainder of the night.

Every other day, the fountain will be open from 8:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

The university says any student caught climbing or jumping from the fountain could face disciplinary action and/or arrest. Any failure by students to comply could jeopardize the university’s ability to continue offering this weekly opportunity.

