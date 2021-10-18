Florida State University kicks off Homecoming Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University kicked off Homecoming Week Oct. 15, inviting students, staff, alumni, and the Tallahassee community to come together and celebrate!

Coming out of the pandemic, FSU is ready to bring back traditions like never before.

FSU's Homecoming organizers said thousands of people are expected to turn out this week altogether. Friday's events will drive the biggest community involvement.

Like the concert at the Tucker Civic Center that can seat more than 4,000 people. And the parade that will feature thousands of alumni, plus draw tons of local community members to come check it out!

All these events are things that freshman Marlee Whelan and Homecoming Advisor Kevin Olsen, are both excited for coming out of the pandemic.

Whelan said, "I'm really happy that we got to come onto campus and I feel like people are being as responsible as they can by getting vaccinated and wearing their masks and we finally see that payoff."

Olsen said, "I think it might be the biggest Homecoming attendance that we have in the last few years we're expecting to surpass 2019 numbers."

Organizers said Homecoming Week, plus the game on Saturday, will bring a major boost to the local economy, especially since last year's events were so impacted by the pandemic.

"Restaurants, businesses, hotels are booked," Olsen added. He said thousands of people are expected to come out this week.

Between events happening every day on campus, the parade, concert, and tailgates, all leading up to the homecoming game. And it's not just for students. Staff, alumni, and the entire community are welcome to celebrate.

Homecoming is something sophomore Corinne Lara is really looking forward to.

"It's a really strong bonding opportunity."

The game itself will draw up to 60,000 people, plus thousands of alumni are expected to come back and of course, different schools and divisions are all hosting separate events and tailgates.

Julie Decker, the President and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association, said this will mean big for the entire area.

"For people to come back who probably haven't been here for a year or two they're going to see a lot of wonderful changes and growth."

Chloe Bontoux is performing in Friday's events with her group, the Level Dance Company. She said they've been working hard for weeks to get ready and this is a great way to showcase what the school has to offer.

"It's just a really big thing we all come together."

Friday's events will draw the biggest community involvement plus bring out several vendors. All events this week are happening outside to promote social distancing. FSU Homecoming Director, Taylor Deering, said being able to do this again after the pandemic means so much.

"We're definitely excited and ready for the week ahead."

The majority of major events during Homecoming Week kick off Monday night with Spirit Night on Landis Green at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Parade is happening on Friday at 2 p.m. and Homecoming Live starts at 8 p.m.

Tailgates are slated before kickoff when FSU takes on UMass on Saturday.

Click here for a full list of events!