Florida State University invites 2020 graduates to in-person commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is having a special graduation for those who missed in-person ceremonies last year due to the pandemic.

"I remember just sitting there crying at the video of the commencement," recalls FSU graduate Francesca Recchio.

FSU is now contacting around 12,000 students like Recchio who weren't able to walk across the graduation stage in 2020.

"It meant a lot to my mom too, and so for her to not be able to, like, watch me walk was really upsetting to both of us," said Recchio.

President John Thrasher is now inviting all 2020 graduations back to campus for in-person ceremonies at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 22 and 23.

"I promised them we'd try to have a graduation and we're finally able to work it out," Thrasher said.

Thrasher, also sharing how important it is for families to see their graduates mark their milestone

"We're going to have social distancing," said Thrasher. "We're going to obviously abide by CDC guidelines. "We're going to wear masks. We're going to do all the things that we are required to do, and we think and we can do it safely. We'll certainly allow them to have guests."

However, many students like Recchio have moved on to the next stage in life, and may not be able to make it back.

"If I didn't have work maybe I would, maybe I'd come back up and do it," said Recchio. "But for me, I've already graduated. I've already celebrated the fact that I'm done with college. Like, I've accepted it and I've moved on. And so the fact that I have it now, it's like, it's nice, and it was a sweet gesture of Florida State and President Thrasher, but a little too late."

The University is still hoping for the best, safest turnout possible.