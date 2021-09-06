Florida State University holds vaccine clinic on game day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around 40 people stopped by Garnet and Go outside Doak Campbell a stadium on Sunday to get their game day vaccines.

"They were offering like $50 dollar gift cards at the gift store, so like that is a win-win. Stay safe. Get a gift card," said Colton Gray who got his game day vaccine.

Getting vaccinated on game day may not protect you during that game, but with the stadium now at full capacity, vaccinated fans are starting to feel more comfortable being around large crowds.

"It was always in the back of my mind going to events or bars around campus, that it was in the back of my head like aw man I don't want to get COVID, but now I don't really have to think about it," said Gray.

Florida State University says it's bringing vaccines to the stadium because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Dr. James Zedakar tells ABC 27 that he's not sure when the next clinic will be, but they had a good turnout from fans who took advantage of the free vaccines on Sunday.

"Figured this would be a good opportunity to get out the word and kind of re-emphasize the importance of the COVID vaccine and mitigation strategies that we're trying to work with throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Zedakar.

The clinic wasn't only available to just FSU fans. Notre Dame Fan Willow and her Mom Victoria Happner say they have more peace of mind going into sold-out football games in the future.

"Just to make sure that our family is safe," said Happner. "I have a younger daughter who is not old enough to get vaccinated, so to keep her safe and we're just ready to get back to normal."

The university recommends masks be worn inside the stadium, a suggestion that many did not do while walking into Doak Campbell on Sunday.