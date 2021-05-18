Florida State University holds open forums for final three candidates of presidential search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Narrowing down the search for the next president at Florida State University.

On Tuesday, students and faculty got a chance to meet the candidates. Starting with Harvard Universities Dr. Richard McCullough.

Dr. McCullough, the first to answer questions from staff, faculty, the community and students.

The other two candidates, Robert Bouin from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Giovanni Piedmont from Tulane University are set to answer questions this Wednesday and Thursday.

The selections come after the 15 member search committee selected over 30 initial candidates, with nine being selected to interview earlier this weekend with the final three remaining today.

Sue Dick, President of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce says the businesses community is looking forward to seeing the results of the committee's decision which could be made on Monday.

"This search will continue the work that Florida State has done to date to continue to move our university and our community forward," said Dick.

The Board of Trustees will meet on Monday for final interviews, and could have a decision reached that day. Then the decision will have to be approved by the Board of Governors on June 23.