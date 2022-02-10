Florida State University Day at the Capitol highlights university's success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University students, leaders and university officials spent the day at Florida's Capitol Building on Wednesday.

The school celebrated their academic and athletic success with a pep rally painting the capitol in garnet and gold.

Florida's chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis said this was a great way to celebrate and meet new faces.

"This is my sixteenth FSU day that I've had a chance to participate in," Patronis said. "I think by far this has been one of the most impressive and maybe its was a little bit of bottled up energy from last year, covid kind of lessened to what we could do for fsu day, and the crowd was so amazing, and we get to show case our brand new president and his wife."

Florida State president Richard McCullough had the chance to recognize a few alumni and the FSU women's soccer team for winning the NCAA Division I national championship last year.