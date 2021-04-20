Florida State students start new website helping local businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Secret Recipes no more. With the help of Staying in Online, a new business started by Florida State students Will Miles, Jake Seaman, Harrison Prieto, and Wyatt Wilkes, they're giving restaurants in Tallahassee a new way to sell to their customers.

The website Staying In, which started in February of 2021, allows customers to shop menu items straight from the site, pick those ingredients up from the restaurant, and then make those dishes from home with a video from the chef who shows you exactly how to make your dish.

"Restaurants were hit hard especially this year, and they've got a long road to recovery and we just hope we can expedite that for them," said Miles.

Staying In helping restaurants like Blu Halo reach more college students, charging as little $10 per sale.

"It's great to see them starting their own business, and I thought it was a great idea, something that will probably catch on really quick," said Chef Mikey Powell of the Blu Halo, one of the restaurants featured on the site.

Chef Mikey Powell Saying it was hard to give up some of his recipe's but was excited when he heard about a potential partnership.

"The guys definitely had to bribe me into giving some of my secret recipes out there, but I don't mind sharing it with people, teaching people how to cook is something we love to do here," said Powell.

As of right now, only Madison Social, Centrales, Township and Blue Halo are available on the site, but the founders tell ABC 27 they hope to have over 20 restaurants by August of this year.