Florida State holds first graduation ceremony since 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Taylor Barton, now a Florida State University Graduate, walking across the stage at the Tucker Center has been his goal for the past four years.

"Given the circumstances we definitely made the most of it, but I think it was a great ceremony," said Barton.

FSU keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, requiring everyone during the ceremony to stay masked up and socially distanced.

Throughout the school year, Florida State has had an almost four percent positivity rate on campus, with 2,288 students and 110 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Graduate Myra Knowles and her family said the university put on a safe ceremony.

"I originally thought that it would be online, and we would just go off, but I'm really glad that we could do it in person with our loved ones," said Knowles.

For Knowles, she'll be heading to the University of Miami to get her masters, hoping to work in Marine Science.

And for Barton, he's got other plans for post-grad life.

"I love fishing, so I'm probably gonna go fishing a bunch... but probably something with animals," said Barton.

The next ceremony begins next Friday at 9:00 a.m. with the Social Sciences and Public Policy graduates.