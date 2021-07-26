Watch
Florida sheriff's letter aims at people with criminal past

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:35:38-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida sheriff is sending letters to people with criminal histories offering help to get on a better path. But critics say it is unwarranted harassment.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco’s letter is the latest step in a broad effort to monitor people considered likely lawbreakers.

The campaign uses criminal histories, social networks and other intelligence to create the lists.

Critics of this intelligence-based policing approach say it amounts to improper surveillance and monitoring of people based entirely on their past actions.

People can be dropped from the program if they remain crime-free for two years.

