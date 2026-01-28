Florida Senate President Ben Albritton discharged from hospital after discovering a blood clot in lung

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida Senate President Ben Albritton was released from Shands Hospital in Gainesville after experiencing another blood clot. In an email to senators, he said he'll be taking time during the upcoming days to recuperate and rest.

In the email, Albritton gave the highest praise to God but also to the medical professionals who were able to pour knowledge and wisdom into him. He says he's now informed and will make healthy decisions moving forward.

He says he and his wife left the hospital and returned to Tallahassee Tuesday night. He shared his gratitude to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for taking care of him. They were able to find the first blood clot and stabilize him with early intervention.

Albritton says he looks forward to being back in the office very soon to finish out the session strong.

