TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Circle K on Pensacola street gas has dropped to $4.55 a gallon Monday.

According to AAA, the price per gallon could be trending down slightly.

The losses are being tied to last week's rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession which could lower fuel demand.

This also comes on the heels of President Biden's pending decision whether or not to temporarily pause the federal gas tax.

In the meantime, AAA is offering ways to save at the pump:

Limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area

Pay with cash Remove extra weight in your car Drive slow

People in the area who didn't feel comfortable going on camera are hoping gas prices don't get any higher.