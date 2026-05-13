Florida reports major drop in fentanyl deaths as Governor Ron DeSantis announces new law enforcement funding

TITUSVILLE, FL — Florida is reporting a significant decline in drug-related deaths, with fentanyl-caused fatalities dropping 46% in the first half of 2025, according to new data released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The figures come from the 2025 Interim Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons Report and cover January through June 2025. The data shows:



Statewide drug-related deaths decreased by 19%

Opioid-caused deaths dropped by 42%

Fentanyl-caused deaths declined by 46%

Cocaine-related deaths decreased by 24%

Methamphetamine-related deaths fell by more than 31%

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the data Wednesday in Titusville, crediting the state's aggressive enforcement efforts, expanded drug interdiction operations, support for local law enforcement, and the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant program.

"Florida proves that states can successfully fight fentanyl and the cartels. Thanks to our investments and policies to empower law enforcement, drug-related deaths declined significantly last year," DeSantis said.

Established in 2023, the S.A.F.E. program provides funding to law enforcement agencies conducting large-scale narcotics investigations targeting fentanyl trafficking and cartel-linked operations throughout Florida.

To date, S.A.F.E. investigations have resulted in:



Nearly 3,000 arrests

The seizure of 600 pounds of fentanyl

More than 65,000 fentanyl pills

Over 600 pounds of cocaine

Nearly 2,600 pounds of marijuana

More than 480 pounds of methamphetamine

$6.4 million in cash

More than 970 firearms

85 vehicles seized

The fentanyl seized through S.A.F.E. investigations is enough to kill nearly 40% of the United States population.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass credited the program with driving the results.

"Governor DeSantis' S.A.F.E. program has had a major impact on Florida's fight against fentanyl," Glass said. "The S.A.F.E. program has strengthened law enforcement operations, driven record-level seizures, and disrupted the criminal networks responsible for trafficking deadly drugs in our communities."

The governor also announced continued investments in law enforcement recruitment, retention, and pay through his Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget recommendations, including:



Increasing correctional officer starting pay from $22 an hour to $28 an hour

$13.5 million in additional pay increases for sworn state law enforcement officers

An additional $25 million for the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, which provides bonuses of up to $5,000 for newly hired law enforcement officers

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.