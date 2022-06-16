Florida Rep. Lawson votes for 'Lower Food and Fuel Costs' Act

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) voted for the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, an initiative to help strengthen the food supply chain, address its risks and lower the price of gas and food in grocery stores for Floridians.

According to Rep. Lawson, the act is also set to fight against inflation by lowering the costs for American farmers as they struggle to stay in business.

“Today, I proudly voted for more strong action to bring down kitchen table costs for working Floridians,” said Rep. Lawson. “Putin’s war in Ukraine is driving up the cost of fuel and food all over the world."

The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act requires three steps to be taken in order to lower costs for Floridian families. Fertilizer costs in the field are reduced to lower food prices in grocery stores, gas pump prices are reduced by making cheaper and cleaner Unleaded 88 (E-15) more available and meatpacking capacity and competition increases to reduce the poultry and meat costs.

“This legislation is the latest step in House Democrats’ continued fight to cut costs for working Floridians,” continued Rep. Lawson. “As we work to get food and gas prices under control, we remain laser-focused on bringing down costs across the board for families in Florida and across the country.”

Earlier this week, the Congress passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, an initiative to address and impel excessive shipping fees during the burden of rising costs placed among farmers, consumers and retailers.