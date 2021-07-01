Florida ranked 47th kindest state in U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida isn't the least kind state in the country, but it's far from the most kind, according to a newly released study.

As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon worked with Kindness.org, a non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire people to choose kindness, to commission a first-of-its-kind academic research study to find out the state of kindness in America.

“We surveyed thousands of people from all 50 states and from all walks of life on what kind acts they would do,” Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org. said in a released statement. “Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar."

State were ranked based on the likelihood of its residents to do things like "Become an organ donor for a family member,” “Pull a stranger from a burning car,” and “Adopt and raise a family member.”

According to the survey, the top 10 kindest states are:

Kentucky New Mexico Oklahoma Georgia North Dakota Alaska New Hampshire Missouri West Virginia Wyoming

The least kind states according to the survey are:

40. California

41. Wisconsin

42. Texas

43. Michigan

44. Nevada

45. Massachusetts

46. Oregon

47. Florida

48. Arizona

49.Kansas

50. Maryland