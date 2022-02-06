Florida Public Safety Institute holds Public Safety Day

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — More than a dozen public safety agencies across the Big Bend came together Saturday afternoon for Tallahassee Community Colleges Public Safety day at the Florida Public Safety Institute.

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement, fire, or ems came out to learn about the different career paths that can get started at the Institute.

Executive Director Steve Outlaw says they're pleased with the days turnout, and hopes that anyone with an interest in public safety left with their questions answered.

"We have something to get the attention of every age that comes through here," said Outlaw. "Every agency represented here is ready prepared to recruit today, infact our information desk tent over here, we also have a representative from career source, so we can start talking financial aid today to get you into your dream, your calling for what you want to do in the public safety world."

If you missed today's public safety day, you can find out more information on public safety careers on Florida Public Safety Institutes website.