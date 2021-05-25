Watch
Florida prosecutor grants DNA testing for 2nd death row case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in recent weeks, a Florida prosecutor is granting DNA testing for a death row inmate who has maintained his innocence for more than four decades.

State Attorney Monique Worrell in Orlando has agreed to grant a request from 72-year-old Henry Sireci to test a denim jacket, a hair and half a dozen other pieces of evidence, including bloody towels.

Sireci was convicted of stabbing to death Howard Poteet, an Orlando used car lot owner, on Dec. 3, 1975, and 7-Eleven clerk John Leonard Short three days before.

He has maintained his innocence over the decades.

