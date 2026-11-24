SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The 19-year-old son of a Florida county commissioner was shot and killed while camping in Santa Rosa County on Sunday.

Carey Washington Vinson, a history major at Florida State University, was the son of Joe Vinson, who was recently elected to the Escambia County Commission.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said investigators are working to identify those involved in Carey's death and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

In an emotional Facebook post Tuesday, Joe Vinson remembered his son, whom the family affectionately called "Wash," and pushed back against suggestions that his death was an accident.

"This was not a freak hunting accident — not someone firing carelessly in the dark," Vinson wrote. "It was not a 'stray bullet' that killed our Wash."

According to Vinson, the family understands that someone stood on the opposite bank of the river and pointed a gun toward the occupied sandbar campground.

He said the shooters were close enough to see the campfire and hear people talking.

"They fired shot after shot with malicious intent," Vinson wrote, alleging that the shooters fired another round after campers screamed for them to stop, then laughed as they drove away.

Those details reflect the family's understanding of the shooting. The sheriff's office has not publicly confirmed that account in the statement provided.

Vinson remembered his son as a thoughtful, outgoing young man who loved history, music and adventure. Carey was an excellent debater, played piano and guitar, and had recently been accepted into a summer study-abroad program in Valencia.

"Most of all, he had a tender and loving heart — for his friends and family, for his girlfriend, for animals, for the marginalized," Vinson wrote. "He was quick to laugh and easy to love."

"I can't believe I'll never feel his hugs again, or hear him bickering with his siblings," his father wrote. "I can't believe any of this."

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near Deaton Bridge Road and Boat Ramp Road, or who has information that could help identify those involved, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 850-983-1190, Option 1.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP (7867) or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

"I know it won't bring back Wash, but I would sleep better knowing they can't hurt anyone else," Vinson wrote.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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