Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida passes bill making to-go cocktails permanent

Drinks have to be sealed and 32 ounces or less
items.[0].image.alt
Renee Moss
Farmer's Daughter rose themed cocktail for spring
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 12:12:19-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A change allowing to-go cocktails during the pandemic will soon become permanent.

The switch is expected to help local businesses rebound from a year that nearly cost them their livelihoods.

The Florida Senate passed a bill Wednesday giving the green light to restaurants and bars to sell to-go beer, wine and cocktails in sealed 32-ounce or smaller containers. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill soon which will make to-go cocktails permanent starting July 1.

It’s not just a trend we’re seeing in Florida. During the pandemic, 30 states started allowing to-go cocktails and at least 3 states (Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia have now made the change permanent.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project