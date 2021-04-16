Florida passes bill making to-go cocktails permanent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A change allowing to-go cocktails during the pandemic will soon become permanent.

The switch is expected to help local businesses rebound from a year that nearly cost them their livelihoods.

The Florida Senate passed a bill Wednesday giving the green light to restaurants and bars to sell to-go beer, wine and cocktails in sealed 32-ounce or smaller containers. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill soon which will make to-go cocktails permanent starting July 1.

It’s not just a trend we’re seeing in Florida. During the pandemic, 30 states started allowing to-go cocktails and at least 3 states (Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia have now made the change permanent.