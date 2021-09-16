Florida organizations pledge help for incoming Afghan refugees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Refugee Assistance Committee (FRAC), announced plans to provide resettlement assistance to incoming Afghan refugees on Thursday.

FRAC is an alliance of South Florida relief aid, social services, and community services non-profit organizations.

The Florida Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Florida), the state’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is an active member of FRAC.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently announced approximately 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States and will require resettlement assistance.

With that in mind, FRAC announced it is collaborating and partnering with existing refugees, social services, relief aid organizations, and local volunteer groups to facilitate a smooth transition and integration to make Florida a welcoming home for them.

“CAIR-Florida takes pride in the level of collaboration among the South Florida community organizations in FRAC. Our immigration team will continue to provide free immigration assistance to incoming Afghan refugees and to Afghan families residing in Florida,” Ruiz said. “Our team is also proactively engaging with elected officials to advocate for policies across Florida that are welcoming of Afghan refugees, and supportive of the resettlement process through resource allocation.”

FRAC was established in 2015 to assist with the resettlement of Syrian Refugees in South Florida. FRAC collaborated with International Refugee Committee (IRC), Lutheran Refugee Services and other resettlement organizations.

Over 60 families were resettled and over time, they became contributing citizens of the community. Various services were provided to the families, including supplemental financial assistance, food and hygiene supplies, cultural competency, integration into society, transportation, employment assistance, registrations, appointments, language training, immigration services, childcare, and other needs.

FRAC is an alliance of various South Florida Relief Aid, Social Services and Community Service Not For Profits organizations, including Bangladesh American Society of Muslim Aid for Humanity Inc (Basmah), Council of American Islamic Relationships (CAIR-Florida), Friends Of Humanity Int. Inc. (FHII), Helping Hand for Relief and Development(HHRD), Islamic Circle Of North America (ICNA Relief), Islamic Foundation of South Florida Food Pantry (IFSF), Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), Broward County Council MSA's, Muslim Women Organization (MWO), South Florida Muslim Federation (SFMF), and Syrian American Council (SAC).

