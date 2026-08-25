Florida orders flags to half-staff following Dolly Parton's death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton.

The governor’s office said the order follows a directive from the president and applies to U.S. and Florida flags at all state and local government buildings, installations and grounds. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Sept. 1.

The governor’s office released the following statement:

“Pursuant to the President’s order and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on September 1, 2026.”

Parton died peacefully Tuesday in Nashville at age 80, according to her publicist. A cause of death was not disclosed.

The Tennessee native became one of the most recognizable figures in country music during a career that spanned decades. She wrote hundreds of songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” while also building a career in film, business and philanthropy.

Parton was also known for founding the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children, and for opening Dollywood in East Tennessee.

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