Florida officer dies 55 days after being shot on patrol

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida police officer has died 55 days after being shot in the head while on patrol.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet that Officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday.

He had been in a hospital since being shot by a man he was trying to question in the parking lot of an apartment building June 23. According to a charging affidavit, Raynor and other officers were in the area after complaints from citizens about crime there.

Othal Wallace was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors are expected to upgrade the charge following Raynor’s death.