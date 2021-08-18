Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida officer dies 55 days after being shot on patrol

items.[0].image.alt
ShutterStock
daytona police
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:54:24-04

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida police officer has died 55 days after being shot in the head while on patrol.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet that Officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday.

He had been in a hospital since being shot by a man he was trying to question in the parking lot of an apartment building June 23. According to a charging affidavit, Raynor and other officers were in the area after complaints from citizens about crime there.

Othal Wallace was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors are expected to upgrade the charge following Raynor’s death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming