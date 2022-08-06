Florida non-profit 50 Legs to help Addison Bethea with prosthetic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While Addison Bethea heals at home, Florida non-profit 50 Legs says they're going to help her get the care she needs when it comes to getting a new prosthetic leg.

50 Legs has been around for about 11 years, and works to help amputee's get fitted for prosthetics free of charge.

They provide families not only prosthetics, but also a guide to what the process is like during unfamiliar times.

That includes setting up the appointments and paying for hotels instead of them having to go on google and look up a prosthesis.

"We provide this map for them, I know when my daughter lost her leg, it was very nice to have someone lay this out for me so that i didn't have to do the leg work, but we set up the appointments, pay for the hotel, instead of them going on google and looking up a prosthesis," said Eddington.

Eddington says for children's prosthetics, they could go through as many as four a year.