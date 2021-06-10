Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida native Coco Gauff clinches spot for Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Michel Euler/AP
United States's Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Coco Gauff
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:54:52-04

(WTXL) — Coco Gauff clinched the fourth and final U.S. Olympic women’s singles spot and is set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000.

The 17-year-old Delray Beach native joins Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady on the U.S. team.

Gauff claimed her spot with a victory over Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open.

That win also advanced her to the French Open quarterfinals where she fell to Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff said at the 2020 U.S. Open that making the Olympics was "definitely a goal of mine."

This strong group of American women will look to reclaim Olympic singles gold for the first time since London 2012.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project