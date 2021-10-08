Florida National Guard troops receive send off from family, local leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida National Guard troops, family and local leaders gathered Thursday for the send off of Troop C.

Their Troop consists of 100 members and is part of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment.

The unit will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility supporting Operation Spartan Shield.

Florida National Guard solider Aaron James said even with months of training for this moment - he's experiencing mixed emotions.

"It is a mixture of relief and anxiety, so it's a long process and a lot of qualifications," said James. "You're ready to do what you've been trained to do but honestly there is anxiety that goes along with it."

James is a prior service Marine who served over a decade.

He added that it's a honor to still be able to go on missions and serve his country.