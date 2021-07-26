Watch
Florida mayor: 'We are in crisis mode,' as virus cases surge

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 26, 2021
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The mayor of the county that is home to Florida's theme park mecca says they're “in crisis mode” over a soaring number of COVID-19 infections.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday that Florida has accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new infections.

The county that's home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort is seeing about 1,000 new cases a day.

Demings says area hospitals are approaching capacity.

Orange County's positivity rate for the virus has tripled to 14% from about 4.3% a month ago.

Demings said central Florida hospitals are approaching capacity.

