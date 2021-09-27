Watch
Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. / MGN
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:21:13-04

BARTOW, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police.

Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release Monday that they arrested 37-year-old Jason Robinson outside his RV on Saturday night.

Authorities say Robinson grabbed a deputy's stun gun and radio and tried to choke him. Two witnesses jumped in and helped to detain him.

Deputies who arrived as backup found the girlfriend's body buried under a pallet next to the RV's door.

Robinson is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This image provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Jason Robinson, a Florida man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

