Florida initiative set to assist with prepping kids for kindergarten

The Children's Movement of Florida has created a guide to promote Family Friendly Workplaces. It's called Bosses for Babies.

It's a statewide initiative that promotes participation from the business community that will contribute to getting children ready for kindergarten.

According to the Children's Movement of Florida, only 49% of kids are actually ready for kindergarten when they start.

President and CEO of the Children's Movement of Florida Madeleine Thakur said family friendly practices are essential to turning this problem around.

Thakur said there are numerous things workplaces can do to help support this initiative.

"That is flexibility, paid time off, or support with childcare," said Thakur. "Other accommodations like lactation support, and then health benefits or flexible spending accounts."

On June 20 they are having a lunch for business leaders to gather and celebrate the launch of their guide and will hold discussions on how to push this movement even further.