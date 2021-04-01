Florida Housing launches statewide art contest for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) announced the launch of a statewide art contest on Thursday, inviting kids and teens to submit their visions on the theme: What does home mean to you?

The contest aims to increase awareness on the importance of having a home by encouraging kids across the state to use their imaginations to illustrate the meaning of what their home truly means.

A committee will review all designs and select the top 40 in late May. Those 40 works of art will be prominently displayed in the Florida Housing Finance Corporation building in Tallahassee in honor of National Homeownership Month in June.

The deadline to submit artwork is May 3.

Kids and teens between the ages of 5-18 are invited to visit Florida Housing’s website and upload an image of their artwork or print out the online form and mail it directly to Florida Housing’s main office at: Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Attn: External Affairs Department, 227 N Bronough St # 5000, Tallahassee, FL 32301.

For more information about Florida Housing and the statewide art contest: “What does home mean to you?” please visit www.floridahousing.org/artcontest.