Florida Historic Capitol Museum celebrates George Washington's birthday with special programs

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is marking George Washington's birthday with two special programs featuring Smithsonian Associates speaker Paul Glenshaw and his Art and History lecture series.

Art and History with the Florida Historical Capitol

Glenshaw presented a lecture exploring the individual stories of President George Washington and Gilbert Stuart, the painter who created the iconic Lansdowne Portrait of the first president. The program examined Stuart's ability to capture Washington's inner life and the often-overlooked complexity of Washington himself.

"We're taking this image that's familiar to people and really just to deep dive into it so that you feel a deep connection for it and this is part of our America 250 commemoration series, which we're doing at the historic Capitol to kind of participate in the national, you know, commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776," said Tiffany Baker, director of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.

The celebration continues Saturday with a drawing workshop led by Glenshaw, focusing on Stuart's portrait of George Washington.

Glenshaw brings 40 years of experience copying masterpieces to the workshop. He is a dynamic storyteller affiliated with Smithsonian Associates, the world's largest museum-based education program. In addition to being a longtime lecturer, drawing instructor, and tour leader, he is an author, documentary filmmaker, and practicing artist.

