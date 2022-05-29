Watch
Florida Highway Patrol trooper-involved crash leaves pedestrian dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Saturday night.

According to an FHP report, the crash happened at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake Bradford Rd. at 10:40 p.m.

A 28-year old male FHP trooper, who has not otherwise been identified, was driving east on Orange Ave. when he hit a pedestrian who was lying face-down on the ground in the lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Orange Ave. in the area of Lake Bradford was closed for investigation.

This is a developing story.

