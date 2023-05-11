Florida Highway Patrol locates missing juveniles from Arizona in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Thursday that one of its troopers located two missing juveniles during a traffic stop.

According to FHP, at 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 10 eastbound in Gadsden County near mile marker 180, the trooper stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding.

The Florida Department of Transportation notes the Ben Bostic Road overpass is the location of mile marker 178.1, while the Interstate 10 exit to Pat Thomas Highway is mile marker 180.6.

During processing the license of the operator of the vehicle, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle was reported missing as a runaway juvenile from Arizona.

A second juvenile, who was also reported missing and might be with the first juvenile, was also in the vehicle.

FHP notes dispatch contacted the Phoenix Police Department in Arizona.

The juveniles were turned over to a child protective investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families.